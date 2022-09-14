CPW opens Oxford office

CPW’s Oxford team of (left to right) Ed Gardiner, Jonathan Pollard, Carl Standley and Phil Softley

CPW has opened a new office in Oxford on the back of several project wins and positions on major university frameworks.

The new office – on Woodstock Road, close to the University Science District – is led by director Carl Standley and associate director Jonathan Pollard.

The new office will be working on the new Institute of Global Health for the University of Oxford, a decarbonisation study for St John’s College and a specialist workshop building and teaching block at Oxford Brookes University’s Headington Hill site. CPW also advises the local NHS for its Churchill and John Radcliffe sites.

Director Carl Standley said: “Having always had a strong connection to Oxfordshire in terms of well-established clients and businesses in the construction industry, we were delighted to secure positions on the University of Oxford’s capital projects and carbon reduction frameworks. Strengthening relationships over the last two years, through some testing economic periods, meant that the next natural step was to make a full commitment to the region with a new base here.”

He added: “We pride ourselves on our ability to design inherently low energy buildings, so our focus has been to support the city’s desire to reduce carbon emissions. Our in-house innovations team also has the ability to address issues with existing buildings using thermographic imaging cameras, heat flux monitors and dynamic energy modelling software. Our clients have set ambitious net zero carbon targets, which we intend to help them achieve through intensive decarbonisation studies and masterplans.”

CPW’s other UK offices are in Bristol, Derby, Huntingdon, Leeds, Leicester, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Solihull. It also has satellite offices in Poland and India.

