Create cleared for £30m Salford student scheme

Client for the project is investment group Bricks Capital, whose True student accommodation brand already operates more than 3,500 beds across the UK.

Phase one of the development at Discovery Quay, with a contract value of around £27m, a gross internal area of 14,500m2 and 402 student bedrooms, opens this month.

The second phase of the development, with a construction value in excess of £30m, will offer an additional 457 True student beds with an additional 14,200m2 of living space.

The 15-storey building will have a basket weave façade and coloured panels, complementing those of phase one.

Create expects to complete phase two in autumn 2022, in time for the start of the new university year.

Create Construction is also working on another 706-bed True student project for Bricks Capital in Swansea (Morfa Road), Swansea, which should be ready this time next year for the 2021 intake.

Create Construction chief executive Paul Mathison said: “Our partnership with Bricks Capital is going from strength to strength, as they share the same core values of ‘Integrity’ 'collaborative' and ‘easy to do business with’. We are looking forward to another successful partnership in the delivery of this next phase of our Discovery Quays project in Salford, an important part of the exciting regeneration of the city."

Bricks Capital chief executive Peter Prickett said: “The expansion of our true development at Salford Quays marks another major step in establishing the brand as a major player in the PBSA management arena and we’re delighted to be working with Create once more in delivering this exciting project.”

