Crest Nicholson to build £85m Gloucester Quays development

The planned Waterfront scheme at Monks Meadow

The Waterfront scheme at Monks Meadow will deliver 411 new homes on completion, comprising 362 one and two-bedroom dock- and canal-side apartments along with 49 two- and three-bedroom houses.

Works at Gloucester Quays started in November 2018, with the first homes expected to be available to move into in September 2019.

Properties at The Waterfront will reflect the industrial heritage of the Gloucester Docks site, reinterpreting the red brick warehouse vernacular with red brick detailing and panelling.

Crest Nicholson South West development director Andrew Ball said: “This development is a very important part of our southwest portfolio, providing a desirable mix of contemporary homes to the local area. We remain committed to building cohesive and sustainable communities and look forward to delivering much-needed homes to residents in Gloucester.”