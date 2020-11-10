CRH rebrands fixing businesses

Leviat becomes the new CRH subsidiary that includes product brands such as Ancon masonry support, Halfen anchor channels, Helifix crack stitching, Plaka concrete accessories and Isedio floor joints.

Leviat employs almost 3,000 people at 60 locations worldwide.

Leviat managing director Mehmet Pekarun said: “Today we officially launch our new Leviat identity worldwide. It is a significant development which will further strengthen our business as we unite the expertise and resources of our existing construction accessories companies under one global brand.

“By coming together as one global team, we are better equipped to leverage our full design and manufacturing resources, located across four continents, and ensure Leviat is even more responsive to evolving customer needs. Combining our technical expertise, market knowledge and R&D activities will enable Leviat to accelerate the launch of new, game-changing, construction innovations.”

