Crossrail safety role for Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend will provide project management and assurance support to the Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI) team on the Crossrail engineering safety and assurance case (CESAC).

The appointment comes through the Transport for London (TfL) project & programme management services framework.

TfL took over sole responsibility for Crossrail from the Department for Transport at the beginning of October 2020 as operator of what will be Elizabeth Line services.

Turner & Townsend’s support contract started in September 2020, working alongside its Vertex Systems Engineering consultancy business.

The CESAC forms part of the transition from a project environment to an operational railway, enabling CRL to demonstrate that its engineering safety and assurance obligations have been achieved.

Turner & Townsend director Richard Daley, client lead for TfL, said: “Delivering an Elizabeth line service that customers value and choose to use requires a system that is integrated, safe and sustainable. Through Turner & Townsend’s market-leading expertise in project management and the in-depth rail systems knowledge of our Vertex business, we are well placed to bring together the CESAC and support the RfLI team during this critical transition phase.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk