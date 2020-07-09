Cruden Building appoints construction director

Colin Kennedy

The role is currently held by David McEvoy, who had originally planned to retire last month but will continue in position until the end of July to provide additional support and continuity in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kennedy’s previous roles include contracts director for Bowmer & Kirkland and Laing O’Rourke.

Cruden Building managing director Allan Callaghan said: “We are delighted to have Colin join the Cruden Building leadership board. Colin’s experience makes him an excellent addition to our team as we drive forward the group’s continued expansion plans.”

Kennedy said: “I’m delighted to be part of a highly reputable construction company that has ambitious growth plans. I’m looking forward to further developing key processes and people to deliver the various landmark projects that Cruden have in the pipeline, whilst working alongside a highly skilled workforce and ambitious leadership team. I believe this role will be hugely rewarding.”

