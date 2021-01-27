Cruden consults on Livingston housing plan

The developer is planning a scheme of at least 65 affording housing units at the former St Columba's Church site on Sydney Street in Craigshill, Livingston. It has formally submitted a proposal of application notice to West Lothian Council, informing that it intends to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

Cruden said that conversations are ongoing to partner with an affordable housing operator on the project.

Full details about the proposals will be made available to the public on 4th February on the project website and online consultation will take place that day, with consultants available to answer questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system.

Rory Stephens from Cruden said: "We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals at Sydney Street.

“These proposals will offer affordable housing in a key area. We are working with an affordable housing provider to develop the site, and we're looking forward to sharing details with the community on the day of the event.

"We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk