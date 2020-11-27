Cruise terminal presents Brymor with its biggest ever job

Brymor’s £27m contract is the biggest that it has taken on in its 30 years of trading.

The new T5 terminal is a key part of Associated British Ports’ (ABP) masterplan for the Port of Southampton. It is the port’s fifth dedicated cruise terminal and is costing ABP £55m all in.

The building features precast piling and associated foundations, deep drainage, fibre reinforced ground floor slab, curved glulam beams and roof with exposed soffits, steel frame, curtain walling and cladding, internal finishes, MEP services, external works and hard landscaping, link bridge for connection to the ship to shore air bridge.

Work on the 11, 695m2 project is due for completion in time for the 2021 cruise season.

Stephen Morton, founder and chairman of Brymor, said: “With a project of this scale, it is important to stay grounded by the customer experience you want to be delivered at the close of the project. When we look to the future and plans for the finished terminal, we know that it will be the gateway to cruises that passengers have envisaged.”

Model of the finished terminal building

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk