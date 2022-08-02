David Wilson seeks Fife subbies

David Wilson Homes, part of Barratt Developments, is preparing to build 342 homes on a site it has purchased in Craigtoun. It just needs more people to help deliver the scheme.

The company is hosting a ‘meet the developer’ event next week to help expand its supply chain across a variety of trades, including plumbers, electricians, painters and decorators, to ensure that it has the necessary skilled labour in place to complete the project.

The event takes place on Monday 8th August at 9am, at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. Interested parties are asked to register their attendance in advance of the event by emailing meetthedeveloperbes@barratthomes.co.uk.

Lynn Gordon, commercial director at Barratt Developments Scotland, said: “Those who believe they have the relevant skills and experience may have worked with us previously or be new to Barratt Developments. Alternatively, they could currently be working in the commercial sector and considering expanding into house building. The trades we’re looking for include but are not limited to electricians, plumbers, painters and decorators, joiners, roofers, scaffolders, bricklayers, landscapers and mastic sealant contractors.

“Subcontractors are a vital part of our business and at Barratt Developments we are looking to create genuine and lasting partnerships. We ask any interested contractors to register and attend the event to find out more about working with Barratt and our future plans.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk