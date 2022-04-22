Degree apprenticeship offers route to chartered builder status

Apprentices already on the construction site management programme who are due to complete their end-point assessment in September this year will be part of the first cohort who can claim their apprenticeship certificate, degree and chartered member status with CIOB.

UCEM, part of the University of Reading, launched its construction site management degree apprenticeship in 2020 and the timing of CIOB’s acceptance onto the register of end-point assessment organisations in England means that all apprentices on the programme can now complete their end-point assessment with CIOB.

The level six apprenticeship standards for which CIOB can now deliver end-point assessments are:

construction site management

construction quantity surveyor

design and construction management.

UCEM executive director Stephen Bartle said: “Having CIOB provide the end-point assessment for our construction site management apprenticeship is the perfect arrangement for apprentices seeking to become chartered construction professionals. UCEM has offered CIOB-accredited degrees for many years and is an approved provider of the CIOB chartered membership programme for experienced professionals. As one of the largest providers of degree apprenticeships for the built environment, it’s great to extend our partnership with CIOB to include the construction site management apprenticeship.”

CIOB chief executive Caroline Gumble said: "Becoming an end-point assessment organisation was a natural step for CIOB – we work to promote the science and practice of building and construction, with our public interest remit, driving standards and quality across the industry. Our qualifications are a mark of the highest levels of competence and professionalism. We’re now able to bring that expertise to apprenticeships standards, offering a unique apprenticeship to CIOB chartership route.”

As with any apprenticeship, development of the required knowledge, skills and behaviours is delivered through a combination of workplace training and experience, provided by the employer, and off-the-job learning. The degree content is taught online (remotely) by UCEM.

For more on the apprenticeship, and details on how to apply, see www.ucem.ac.uk/apprenticeship-programmes

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk