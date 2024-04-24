Delta Junction viaduct jacked into place

The 1100-tonne is jacked into position

The 158-metre-long structure was moved into place in 13 hours using a specialist push-pull jacking technique.

The East M42-M6 Link Viaduct is one of 13 viaducts that make up HS2’s triangular Delta Junction. This section of the railway enables trains to travel between London, Interchange Station in Solihull and Birmingham Curzon Street Station.

The operation was completed 10 hours ahead of schedule during a weekend road closure, enabling the motorway link roads to be opened earlier than planned.

It was delivered by a team of 25 people from Belgian steelwork specialist Victor Buyck Steel Construction (VBSC), working on behalf of HS2’s main works contractor Balfour Beatty Vinci (BBV).

This was the second ‘launch’ of this structure to move it into its final position over both westbound and eastbound motorway link roads. In February, the first launch took the first 84 metre section of the viaduct to its halfway position over the westbound link road.

Since then, three further steel girders were welded to the back of the first section and 38 precast concrete slabs were installed to complete the 158-metre-long structure. By installing the slabs prior to launch, the number of highway closures required to finish the composite deck has been reduced.

Over the summer, a similar two-stage operation will move the identical West M42-M6 Link Viaduct, which runs parallel to the East Link Viaduct.

Brief video footage of last weekend’s operation is available here.

