Designers shortlisted for Thamesmead masterplan

The Thamesmead site, ripe for development

The chosen group will work with Peabody and Lendlease who have entered a joint venture to build a new town centre on a 100 hectare site in Thamesmead.

Bek Seeley, managing director of development for Lendlease Europe, said: “We’ve been hugely impressed with the quality of the teams that have come forward. There is a superb mix of expertise from both the UK and overseas. And we’ve been particularly impressed with the smaller practices that are playing key roles within the shortlisted teams.”

The five teams that have been shortlisted are:

Allies & Morrison with Jas Bhalla Architects, SLA, Ramboll, Montagu Evans, and Frances Holliss.

Prior & Partners with Arup, West 8, The Place Bureau, Alison Brooks Architects, Turner Works, Marc Koehler Architects, JA Projects, Schulze & Grassov, Soundings and Sage Culture.

Studio Egret West & Cobe with Dark Matter Labs, Studio Weave, Freehaus Design, Yinka Ilori Studio, AKTII, Hilson Moran and Biomatrix Water.

Urban Orchestra led by Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design, Mikhail Riches, Haptic and Expedition with Create Culture, Gardiner & Theobald, Gibson Thornley, GS Solutions, Innovation First, Kjellander Sjöberg, LOLA, Madeleine Kessler Architects, Mary Duggan Architects, Nick Elias Studio, Nordic Office of Architecture, William Matthews Architects and ZCD Architects.

White Arkitekter with Publica, Tredje Natur, Central Saint Martins, Public Works, Bohn & Viljoen, Buro Happold, GL Hearn and Aurora.

All shortlisted teams will now be interviewed.

Peabody executive director John Lewis said: “Thamesmead is a remarkable place and the project we are working on will require a remarkable team of masterplanners. Their task will be to help us deliver a scheme that will make a real difference to people’s lives. We’ve been very encouraged by the work we’ve seen so far and look forward to announcing a winning team later this year. “

