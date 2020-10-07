Developer says remote working is slowing planning deals

While local authority planning committees have been getting on with business using virtual conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Teams or Webex, there are still hold-ups frustrating developers who want to getting Britain building, it seems.

For Urban & Civic, this is particularly acute at Catesby Estates, the strategic land promotion business that it acquired in 2015.

“Land sales in Catesby have been delayed, not through a lack of house-builder demand but on account of slowed Section 106 agreements resulting from the additional complexities of planning and legal officers working remotely,” Urban & Civic said.

However, it added that there were encouraging signs. “The first post lockdown sale was completed last week, with a second conditional contract outstanding. Catesby currently has a further four consented sites awaiting local authority finalisations.”

Average contracted and indicated prices are at least matching pre lockdown expectations, it added.

