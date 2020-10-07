  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed October 07 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Developer says remote working is slowing planning deals

Developer says remote working is slowing planning deals

12 hours Developer Urban & Civic is blaming the continuation of working from home for delays in the planning process.

While local authority planning committees have been getting on with business using virtual conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Teams or Webex, there are still hold-ups frustrating developers who want to getting Britain building, it seems.

For Urban & Civic, this is particularly acute at Catesby Estates, the strategic land promotion business that it acquired in 2015.

“Land sales in Catesby have been delayed, not through a lack of house-builder demand but on account of slowed Section 106 agreements resulting from the additional complexities of planning and legal officers working remotely,” Urban & Civic said.

However, it added that there were encouraging signs. “The first post lockdown sale was completed last week, with a second conditional contract outstanding. Catesby currently has a further four consented sites awaiting local authority finalisations.”

Average contracted and indicated prices are at least matching pre lockdown expectations, it added.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »