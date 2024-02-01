Developer wanted for Limmo tower blocks

The Limmo Peninsula site was previously a Crossrail construction yard

Places for London is looking for a private sector partner for a development scheme at the Limmo Peninsula in Newham, with the potential for other sites to be added in the future.

The Limmo Peninsula site covers around five hectares of land near Canning Town, with 600 metres of river frontage. It sits within the Royal Docks and Beckton Riverside Opportunity Area.

Previously used as a work site for the construction of the Elizabeth line, the area now has the potential for up to 1,500 new homes in high-rise blocks. The site could also potentially include commercial space.

Places for London exists to exploit land owned by Transport for London (TfL) that it no longer needs. In addition to the site at Limmo Peninsula, the joint venture partnership will also have the opportunity to look at other TfL sites across east London.

Ben Tate, head of property development at Places for London, described it as “a unique opportunity for a partner to help us transform this site into a sustainable development”.

He added: “This partnership will form part of our wider programme, which seeks to build the homes and commercial spaces the city needs, while also generating vital revenue that can then be reinvested into the transport network.”

The contract notice is on find-tender.service.gov.uk and TfL's e-tendering portal is at service.ariba.com/Supplier.aw.

