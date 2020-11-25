Doka adds scaffolding to its range

The strategic partnership with AT-PAC opens up previously untapped market and customer segments for Doka.

As a result, Doka will now act as a full supplier of formwork and scaffolding, both in the rental market and in sales. With the strategic partnership with AT-PAC, Doka is entering the international scaffolding market alongside its formwork business model.

Doka sees the move as a major milestone in its growth strategy, as it opens up previously untapped market and customer segments through AT-PAC’s Ringlock products.

"With this strategic partnership, we offer much more than just scaffolding,” said Doka CEO Harald Ziebula. “We are now offering - as we have been doing in the formwork sector for decades - well thought-out scaffolding solutions and services to our customers.”

He added: "This complements the formwork perfectly and gives us a further pillar. This business field is more constant and offers continuous growth opportunities.”

AT-PAC CEO Jeff Davis said: "With Doka, we have a strong partner in the construction industry. This strategic partnership means that Doka's customers can benefit above all from the fact that they get everything from a single source".

