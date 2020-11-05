Domis starts £120m Irwell scheme

Design by Calderpeel Architects

The £120m development, called Castle Irwell, is on land that was once the site of Manchester Racecourse and more latterly the University of Salford student village.

It is a legacy development for Salboy co-founder Fred Done, who worked at the racecourse years ago and went on to found BetFred bookmakers.

Designed by Calderpeel Architects the housing will be arranged in courtyards around a central green.

Simon Ismail, who co-founded Salboy with Fred Done, said: “Castle Irwell will be a contemporary new village, well designed, high quality housing where as much thought has been given to the surroundings and how people want to live now as the house design, with flexible space inside and lots of green space outside.

“This type of housing so close to the city centre will allow young professionals to move out a little bit and put down roots and start a family in lovely surroundings without having to compromise with a massive commute.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk