Doosan agrees Engcon deal to make machines tiltrotator-ready

The collaboration between the South Korean and the Swedish manufacturers means that Doosan will be factory-fitting its excavators in Europe for control systems, hitches and tiltrotators from Engcon. The first tiltrotator-ready Doosan excavators will be rolling off the production line during autumn 2019.

“The advantage for our end customers is that they will enjoy much faster deliveries – the excavator they buy will be prepared for an Engcon tiltrotator. This is an important step in our efforts to continually improve our service,” said Engcon chief executive Krister Blomgren.

He added: “Our products have long been a Nordic phenomenon, and we are now witnessing a clear trend whereby Europe is starting to open up to the use of both tiltrotators and our systems. As a result, preparing excavators is a smooth way of reaching more end customers.”

Doosan Infracore Europe marketing communications manager Kevin Lynch said: “We are pleased to use Engcon as one of our partners for control systems and tiltrotators. Due to the strong growth of this market, our partnership will provide greater working efficiency in responding to the demand of our dealers and customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk