Doosan offers semi-automation readiness

DX255LC-5 crawler excavator

The machine control system automates the movement of the boom, bucket, tilt and tilt rotator functions to make operations simpler and more accurate.

The collaboration between Doosan and Leica Geosystems means that customers can now order the DX255LC-5 excavator pre-installed with the ready kit for Leica 2D and 3D machine control systems via Doosan Smart Solutions.

The kit includes all the components (main brackets, wires and sensors) required to make sure the excavator is ready for the installation of the machine control solution and the semi-auto functionality, which gives customers the opportunity to install the complete system at a later date.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk