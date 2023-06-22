Dozer GPS pods can be made safer

Mick George has moved GPS pods from the rear to the top, where they are easier to get at

Mick George has invested in a new system that enables global positioning system (GPS) pods to be installed or removed more safely.

Working with its GPS supplier Sitech, it has engineered a solution that allows the GPS pods to be repositioned on top of the dozer cab, with the operator standing on the cab platform, instead of the rear.

Mick George – still in the process of being acquired by Hanson – has more than 20 dozers on various projects throughout the country, and said it had “practical evidence” of the difficulties operators face when installing or removing GPS pods that are traditionally positioned on the rear mounts of the cab.

The company believes that re-siting GPS pods has the potential to prevent injury and should be embraced by the wider construction industry.

Sitech sales manager Lisa Cheshire agrees. “This is a great initiative to reduce the people to plant interface and we're delighted to see such innovation from the Mick George Group," she said.

