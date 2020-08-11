Driver Group expands to New York

Simon Braithwaite

The launch of Driver Group's office in the USA is supported by two appointments. Simon Braithwaite, who is a quantity surveyor and specialist in aspects of claims including quantum, delay and damages, has been based in the United States for over 20 years. Robert Otruba is an experienced forensic delay analyst with a record of testifying in cases.

Rob Otruba

Mark Wheeler, chief executive of Driver Group, said: “The opening of our office in New York is a strategically important step for Driver Group. It enhances Driver's ability to serve clients in North America, working closely with our existing network of offices in Canada and providing improved access to important South American markets. We are delighted to welcome two leading experts, who have an enviable record of professional experience and expertise, to lead our new office in Manhattan. We look forward to working with them and with new clients across the Americas.”

