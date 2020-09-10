Dyer & Butler lands rail bridge works

The three bridges to be strengthened are on Station Road in Leatherhead, Emsworth Road in Portsmouth and Queen Elizabeth Road in Kingston upon Thames.

Dyer & Butler, part of M Group Services, will take the project from detailed design through to project completion, scheduled for March 2021. The scope of works will include underbridge steelwork repairs, surface preparation and painting, brickwork repairs and new ballast boards.

Chris Darlow, the contractor’s rail director, said: “Our portfolio includes over 180 bridge structures. By drawing on this collective experience, we will bring innovation and best practice to overcome the challenges of delivering bridge strengthening schemes. Our in-house expertise gives us flexibility and control to address complex interaction between painting, steelwork modifications, scaffolding, associated civil works, fabric and operational permanent way in the rail environment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk