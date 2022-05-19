Easter holidays shrink pay packages

Hudson Contract said average weekly earnings for self-employed tradespeople in construction fell by 6.9% in April, compared to March, down from £959 to £893.
Earnings were also 2.2% lower in April 2022 than they were in April 2021.
Earnings reached in March this year matched the record high seen in December – the equivalent to an annual salary of approximately £50,000.
Ian Anfield, managing director of Hudson Contract, said: “As expected, earnings for April were impacted as freelancers took their families away for a long-awaited holiday with the lifting of Covid travel restrictions across many European short-haul destinations and plenty of good deals on offer. The well-publicised queues at Manchester airport and tailbacks outside Dover will have been full of self-employed tradespeople heading off for some early season sunshine. Well-paid subbies took a well-earned break after doing so much to keep the wider economy going over the last two years.”
The East Midlands saw the biggest monthly dip in earnings (down 13.7%) followed by the Northeast (down 11.2%) and Wales (down 9.1%). Shop fitters were the only trade to increase their earnings, which rose by 0.8% to £1,105 per week.
Average weekly earnings by region
|April 2022 average
|Month on month change
|Year on year change
|Northeast
|£674
|-11.2%
|-8.2%
|Northwest
|£859
|-5.4%
|-0.3%
|Yorkshire & Humber
|£864
|-7.7%
|5.8%
|East Midlands
|£923
|-13.7%
|-1.6%
|West Midlands
|£909
|-2.5%
|2.2%
|Wales
|£812
|-9.1%
|5.9%
|East of England
|£953
|-4.3%
|0.1%
|London
|£937
|-8.8%
|10.6%
|Southeast
|£944
|-6.1%
|3.6%
|Southwest
|£913
|-2.2%
|-6.9%
Average weekly earnings by trade
|March 22
|April 22
|% change
|BRICKLAYING
|£960
|£832
|-13.3%
|CIVIL ENGINEERING
|£891
|£822
|-7.8%
|DEMOLITION & WRECKING
|£938
|£836
|-10.8%
|ELECTRICAL
|£1,118
|£1,031
|-7.8%
|EQUIPMENT & OPERATOR HIRE
|£912
|£835
|-8.4%
|GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
|£998
|£939
|-5.9%
|INSULATION
|£980
|£917
|-6.5%
|JOINERY
|£1,052
|£1,021
|-3.0%
|MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING
|£1,037
|£1,019
|-1.8%
|PLASTERING
|£857
|£806
|-6.0%
|PLUMBING
|£1,139
|£1,028
|-9.8%
|ROOFING
|£790
|£759
|-3.9%
|SCAFFOLDING & LIFTING
|£817
|£787
|-3.7%
|SHOP FITTING
|£1,096
|£1,105
|0.8%
|SPECIALIST TRADES
|£892
|£806
|-9.6%
|STEEL & TIMBER FRAME ERECTION
|£979
|£794
|-18.9%
|SURFACING CONTRACTORS
|£882
|£831
|-5.8%
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk