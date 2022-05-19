Easter holidays shrink pay packages

Subcontractor earnings dipped nearly 7% in April

Hudson Contract said average weekly earnings for self-employed tradespeople in construction fell by 6.9% in April, compared to March, down from £959 to £893.

Earnings were also 2.2% lower in April 2022 than they were in April 2021.

Earnings reached in March this year matched the record high seen in December – the equivalent to an annual salary of approximately £50,000.

Ian Anfield, managing director of Hudson Contract, said: “As expected, earnings for April were impacted as freelancers took their families away for a long-awaited holiday with the lifting of Covid travel restrictions across many European short-haul destinations and plenty of good deals on offer. The well-publicised queues at Manchester airport and tailbacks outside Dover will have been full of self-employed tradespeople heading off for some early season sunshine. Well-paid subbies took a well-earned break after doing so much to keep the wider economy going over the last two years.”

The East Midlands saw the biggest monthly dip in earnings (down 13.7%) followed by the Northeast (down 11.2%) and Wales (down 9.1%). Shop fitters were the only trade to increase their earnings, which rose by 0.8% to £1,105 per week.

Average weekly earnings by region

April 2022 average Month on month change Year on year change Northeast £674 -11.2% -8.2% Northwest £859 -5.4% -0.3% Yorkshire & Humber £864 -7.7% 5.8% East Midlands £923 -13.7% -1.6% West Midlands £909 -2.5% 2.2% Wales £812 -9.1% 5.9% East of England £953 -4.3% 0.1% London £937 -8.8% 10.6% Southeast £944 -6.1% 3.6% Southwest £913 -2.2% -6.9%

Average weekly earnings by trade

March 22 April 22 % change BRICKLAYING £960 £832 -13.3% CIVIL ENGINEERING £891 £822 -7.8% DEMOLITION & WRECKING £938 £836 -10.8% ELECTRICAL £1,118 £1,031 -7.8% EQUIPMENT & OPERATOR HIRE £912 £835 -8.4% GENERAL CONSTRUCTION £998 £939 -5.9% INSULATION £980 £917 -6.5% JOINERY £1,052 £1,021 -3.0% MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING £1,037 £1,019 -1.8% PLASTERING £857 £806 -6.0% PLUMBING £1,139 £1,028 -9.8% ROOFING £790 £759 -3.9% SCAFFOLDING & LIFTING £817 £787 -3.7% SHOP FITTING £1,096 £1,105 0.8% SPECIALIST TRADES £892 £806 -9.6% STEEL & TIMBER FRAME ERECTION £979 £794 -18.9% SURFACING CONTRACTORS £882 £831 -5.8%

