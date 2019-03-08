Ebor Concretes rises again

“We’re back in business and raring to go,” says new managing director Dave Brennan.

Ebor Concretes went into liquidation on 21st February 2019 with the loss of 30 jobs after running into trading difficulties.

The company was founded in 1942 and had been in the same family ownership until it was acquired by Amber Precast in April 2016.

“After the shocking news of Ebor’s closure, we swung into action and with terrific support from the landlord, investors and existing customers I’m delighted to announce we are back in business and have a secure financial footing to make the investment that has been sadly lacking in Ebor Concretes in recent years,” Dave Brennan said. “This announcement will safeguard some of the jobs that have been lost.”

He added: “I say to the construction sector, if you have requirements for dock levellers, stairs, ground beams, cladding panels or any bespoke requirements, please support us and send us your enquiry.”