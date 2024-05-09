Ecocem appoints new managing director

Sally Anne Sherry

As managing director, Sally Anne Sherry is now responsible for all aspects of Ecocem’s UK and Irish business, from operations and finance to market development, partnerships and sustainability.

He background and experience is in law and real estate.

Ecocem founder and managing director Donal O’Riain said: “The next few years are going to be the most important for our business as we continue to develop and commercialise ACT, our revolutionary low carbon cement technology, in Europe and beyond. The carbon challenge facing our industry is significant and tackling it will make a major contribution to global decarbonisation. There is no better time to welcome Sally Anne and the wealth of experience she brings as we drive towards that goal.”

Sally Anne Sherry said: “The need to cut global carbon emissions has never been more pressing and the cement industry has a huge role to play in this. I’m looking forward to making my contribution to Ecocem’s mission.”

