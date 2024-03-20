Edgbaston set for hotel and stand redevelopment

Edgbaston, home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club

A loan facility of up to £18m pounds has been approved by West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to cover a substantial part of Warwickshire County Cricket Club’s plans to re-develop the Raglan and Family Stands alongside a new four-star hotel.

It paves the way for Edgbaston to find the remaining funding with a view for construction to begin – subject to planning approval – in September 2025.

Consultation with stakeholders, including local residents and club members, will take place over the next six months ahead of a proposed planning application being submitted in the autumn.

If granted, the project is expected to be finished by spring 2027 with the hotel opening in time for that year’s Ashes test match against Australia.

The proposed hotel will include a rooftop terrace, pitch-view rooms with balconies, and other rooms that can be converted into hospitality boxes with terraces to watch matches.

The redeveloped stand – which will have the same capacity as the old Raglan and Family Stands – will include a new concourse with enhanced food and drink options, plus improved facilities for disabled spectators.

Edgbaston chief executive Stuart Cain said: “Getting the funding in place is crucial. We’re grateful to WMCA for making this contribution and backing our ambition to continue bringing major economic and social benefits to the region through international sport.

“Once the remaining funding is secured, we will consult with the local community and members on our plans.

“Cricket will always stay at the heart of our thinking, but it’s important we develop a stadium that brings new jobs to this part of the city and creates wider community opportunities through the hotel and an expanded conferencing and events business that sits alongside world class sport.”

