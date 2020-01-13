Edinburgh considers additional tram extensions

The Draft City Mobility Plan (CMP) sets out a 10-year vision for mobility and transport. Other measures proposed include pedestrianisation of many of the city’s streets.

The plan is in line with the council’s ambition of making Edinburgh carbon neutral by 2030 and responding to the evolving demands.

The draft plan will be discussed by members of the transport and environment committee on Thursday.

Council leader Adam McVey said: “We’re already making great strides towards reducing carbon emissions in Edinburgh but, if we are to achieve our 2030 target, now is the time to be even bolder and more ambitious. The City Mobility Plan offers a radical, ten-year plan to transform transport in the Capital, achieving the kind of change we need by expanding use of bus, tram, rail, walking and cycling to provide the best quality of life for everyone.

“What’s crucial to any strategy, however, is buy-in of our residents and those who travel into the Capital to work and visit. Everyone needs to play their part and I look forward to engaging with the public as we progress a finalised City Mobility Plan, alongside the development of the City Plan 2030.

Proposals have garnered support from sustainable transport organisations Sustrans and Living Streets (find supportive comments at the end of the article).

The CMP, which replaces the Local Transport Strategy 2014-2019, centres on four strategic priorities: enhancing public transport, people-friendly streets, planning new developments and managing demand.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk