Edinburgh submits plan for Meadowbank development

image by Collective Architecture

The development has been designed in collaboration with members of the local community through a programme of public engagement that began in June 2018. The aim is for a low-car, sustainable development that pays tribute to the site's sporting and industrial heritage. It prioritises pedestrian and active travel through its network of paths and roads.

About 600 energy-efficient homes are proposed in the development plan, with a minimum of 35% being classed as affordable . The plans also include space for a GP surgery and other community facilities. Provision is made for protection of the area's rare Wheatley Elms and the plans also incorporate a number of play and park spaces, a rain garden and plans to plant more trees.

The masterplan is likely to be considered by members of the council's development management sub-committee this summer.

Councillor Kate Campbell, who is convenor for housing, homelessness and fair work, said: “A huge amount of work has gone into producing this Masterplan for Meadowbank. We’ve been listening to the local community throughout the process and I'd like to thank everyone for helping to shape these designs. I’m confident this plan reflects their priorities and needs.

"We’re proposing that over a third of the homes we build at Meadowbank will be affordable - with most of those for social rent. To support our ambition to be a carbon neutral city by 2030, we’re also going to create great public spaces for children to play and people to meet, walk and cycle through. We’re prioritising people over cars and keeping parking to a minimum as well as building high quality energy efficient homes.”

The construction of the new Meadowbank sports centre is under way with handover of the new building to Edinburgh Leisure expected later this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk