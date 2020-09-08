Egyptian government takes delivery of Bobcat loaders

The loaders, which were supplied by authorised Bobcat dealer Otrac Heavy Equipment, are for use in one of the largest governorates in the north of Egypt.

A spokesperson at the governorate said: “We purchased the Bobcat brand based on the excellent experience we have had running Bobcat skid-steer loaders, particularly their durability and reliability, backed by the superb aftermarket service provided by Otrac.”

Otrac Heavy Equipment chairman Hatem Ouda said: “We are delighted that Bobcat skid-steer loaders have been chosen to carry out this important work. The Egyptian government and Otrac have a successful, long standing relationship, involving the purchase of many machines, including an order for 21 new Bobcat skid-steer loaders supplied by Otrac three years ago.”

The latest batch of Bobcat skid-steer loaders is for use in a new cleaning and maintenance program instituted and supported by the Egyptian government. The machines have have each been supplied with a Bobcat bucket and will be used for ditching and street cleaning work in major cities.

The governorate pinpointed its reasons for choosing the Bobcat skid-steer loaders as including their compactness, their ability to operate in narrow streets and their high performance for loading rubbish into collection vehicles.

Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “We congratulate our dealer, Otrac Heavy Equipment, for securing this order, which is a great testament to the professionalism and expertise they always offer their customers in Egypt. An important aspect is the impressive stock of new Bobcat equipment including skid-steer, backhoe and telescopic loaders maintained by Otrac at all times, ensuring they are the only supplier that can meet any sudden demand for equipment.”

