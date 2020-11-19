Eight share £2bn council framework

Construction of Washwood Heath Academy was procured using the first generation Constructing West Midlands framework

The new Constructing West Midlands (CWM) framework is expected to be worth £2.1bn in total to the chosen contractors.

Galliford Try, ISG, Morgan Sindall and Willmott Dixon have been appointed for major capital works worth more than £5m.

GF Tomlinson, Interclass, Seddon and Speller Metcalfe have been selected for works worth between £250,000 and £5m.

The framework will run for an initial four years with the option to extend it by up to another two years.

Constructing West Midlands is a collaboration between Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council and Acivico Limited, a facilities management business owned by Birmingham City Council, and which operates the framework.

Contractors on the first generation of the framework but not featuring on the second include Balfour Beatty and Bouygues, as well as Carillion, which is no longer trading.

Peter Yates, regional framework director for Constructing West Midlands, said: “Our contractor partners are some of the very best in the market and collectively they have delivered more than £4bn of framework projects in the last three years alone. As a framework, Constructing West Midlands also provides an unparalleled level of expertise. Clients gain access to some of the UK’s leading experts who advise on topics including sustainability, social value and BIM at a national level. Clients also have the peace of mind which comes from working with a team that is driving developments in framework best practice at a regional and national level.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk