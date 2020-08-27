E-Dumpster joins JCB’s battery-powered offerings

The HTD-5e E-Dumpster is as a high-tip, walk-behind model, capable of carrying up to 500kg. The addition of electric drive makes the machine suitable for indoor applications, underground or anywhere that requires low noise and zero exhaust emissions.

The 48V lithium-ion battery pack takes two hours to recharge, JCB says, using a standard 240V or 110V electrical supply.

The 9kW electric motor delivers travel speeds of up to 3km/h.

The battery-powered dumper follows the recent market introduction by JCB of the 19C-1E electric mini excavator and the 30-19E Teletruk industrial telescopic forklift. JCB’s Power Products division has also launched a line of electric powerpacks, to provide recharging facilities for electric machinery in off-grid applications.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk