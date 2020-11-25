Elliott invests in cabin fleet

One of Elliott's anti-vandal cabins

Elliott is in the process of adding 2,268 new units to its hire fleet – almost 60,000m² of additional space – taking its total inventory beyond 32,000 units.

New arrivals include 1,407 Moduflex, 520 Anti-Vandal, 200 Fireflex and 141 Anti-Blast buildings. The first deliveries have started already and the final deliveries will be completed by April 2021.

Fireflex buildings are an evolution of Elliott’s bespoke Moduflex solution, with the added benefit of a fire rated enclosure.

The Anti-Vandal range is constructed to an all steel design and come with an integral locking system, and steel window shutters and doors with anti-jemmy edges. The Anti-Blast range, pictured below, is for locations even more hazardous.

"The Elliott Anti-Blast range is constructed to standards that provide a target level of protection of 1% vulnerability"

Elliott sales & marketing director Trace Norton said: “Following an unprecedented year of challenge and market turmoil, in which we have provided a large number of solutions to support many industries across the UK, it’s clear that demand for our products will remain buoyant for the foreseeable future. Our investment in the new hire fleet additions, shows our dedication to continually improving the service we offer our existing customers as well as our ambitious plans for expanding the number of businesses who choose to work with Elliott.”

