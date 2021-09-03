Enfield heat networks secure £24m for expansion

The new funding brings the total support provided by HNIP to Energetik to just under £39m, following an initial grant and loan award of over £14m for the construction of the Meridian Heat Network in 2020.

The additional funding will increase the network’s reach and enable Energetik to supply very-low-carbon heat to over 50,000 homes, building on its previous forecast of 15,000 connections by 2026.

The extensions will link together existing heat networks in the London borough and connect them to the upcoming Meridian Water energy centre at Edmonton Eco Park. The energy centre will connect to the North London Waste Authority Recovery Facility once complete in 2026, delivering very-low-carbon waste heat to customers through a network of underground district heating pipes.

The northwards extension will link the Meridian Water Heat Network with the existing Ponders End Heat Network, serving the civic centre building in Enfield and two new developments comprising over 3,300 homes.

The westwards extension will follow the route towards the Arnos Grove Heat Network, heading north towards the Oakwood Heat Network and connecting two care homes along the way.

Energy minister Lord Callanan said: “Changing how we heat homes and workplaces is a vital part of how we will end our contribution to climate change, which is why we’re investing in cutting-edge low-carbon heating technologies to help us meet our bold climate targets.

“Thanks to this Energetik project, backed by a further £24 million of government funding, up to 50,000 households across North London are going to feel the direct benefits as we continue making our towns and cities cleaner places to live and work.”

Jayne Clare, managing director at Energetik, said: “This funding decision is extremely positive for Enfield and our company. The expansion of our low-carbon heat networks will provide the required infrastructure to unlock untapped potential and deliver maximum carbon savings across the borough. This an immense step forward towards achieving Enfield’s carbon goals.”

Ken Hunnisett, project director at Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management, said: “Energetik was one of the very first projects to be awarded through the Heat Networks Investment Project and it is great to be able to support them further with a second award in the scheme’s final year. One of the major benefits of heat networks is their ability to expand and decarbonise over time, and Energetik is a shining example of how this can be done for the benefit of a significant 50,000 homes across North London.”

