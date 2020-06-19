Engcon expands in Australia

The new base in western Sydney includes technical sales support staff, an administration office, a warehouse, spare parts and servicing. There will also be a demonstration area where customers can be trained in how to use Engcon products.

Engcon estimates that only 2-3% of the world's excavators are equipped with a tiltrotator, which it describes as “the wrist of the excavator that significantly enhances efficiency and accuracy when digging”.

“The potential in Australia is huge,” said founder Stig Engström. “The sales volume achieved so far in Australia is impressive, which may have to do with the fact that they are "early adopters" and therefore accepted the technology quickly. The time feels right for us to establish our presence there.”

The company that has increased its presence in several geographic markets in recent years. “For example, we see that we have had a successful introduction to the North American market recently and further strengthened our position in Europe,” said Engström. “At the same time in the Pacific region and Australia we have over time seen a steadily increasing demand for our products.”

Per-Oskar Svedberg (left), who is responsible for the new Australian office, with Aurélien Garel, responsible for technical support and spare parts

Per-Oskar Svedberg, who is responsible for the new Australia office, has experience with Engcon in both the Swedish and North American markets.

”Having our own office in Australia will provide more opportunities to discuss directly with operators our technology and demonstrate Engcon products,” he said. “We will focus on close customer contact, product training and support. By the end of 2020, the plan is to have three people in place. We believe we’ll achieve a significantly increased sales rate now that Engcon have become more active in the market.”

To optimise an operator’s productivity they need access to training and time with the tiltrotator products. “The awareness of tiltrotator systems in Australia is growing, so demonstrations and test driving are an important tool for spreading the Engcon message,” said Svedberg. “Our experience from other markets is that Engcon products become easier to sell when a customer has tested them as the benefits are immediately apparent.”

