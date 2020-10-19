Engie set to start £34m Rastrick housing development

Artist's impression of the Rastrick development, from MHA Architects

Planning approval was granted by Calderdale Council in January 2020 for 267 homes on the 26-acre site off Delf Hill and Dewsbury Road.

It is expected to take four and a half years to build out the site.

Engie managing director David Parkes said: “We have been involved with this landmark development from day one, which has allowed us to be part of discussions with key stakeholders to ensure we meet Calderdale Council’s ambition of providing high quality new homes that offer a wide range of options for local people.

“Our strong 12-year partnership with Yorkshire Housing has seen us innovate and evolve our service offering, ensuring these new homes will be built with our ambitions for a zero carbon future in mind. We look forward to beginning work on site and help turn what is an exciting vision into reality.”

Sian Grindley, head of development at Yorkshire Housing, said: “The Rastrick development is a landmark project for Yorkshire Housing as it will provide homes that are more energy efﬁcient, sustainable and affordable to live in.”

