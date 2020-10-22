Engie set to start £37m Kirby housing scheme

Artist's impression of the new housing going up in Kirby's Whitefield Drive

Later this month Engie will begin work on 266 new homes on Whitefield Drive, comprising 106 for shared ownership, 115 for affordable rent and 45 for private rent. They will be available in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs.

The development has been funded through Your Housing Group’s partnership with Homes England, from which it gets £87.5m government funding for affordable housing.

Pete Hayes, head of land & partnerships at Engie, said: “Engie and YHG have worked tirelessly over the past two years to help bring in to use this challenging and derelict brownfield site. By combining Engie’s technical and design expertise with YHG’s passion for creating much needed homes and sustainable communities, the organisations have collaborated to produce a housing offer that the Kirkby community can be proud of and will enable flexibility of tenure for our customers.”

First properties are expected to be completed in early 2022.

