Equans starts gas-free housing estate

The site in Flanshaw, near Wakefield

Social housing landlord Stonewater chose Equans for the £17m project, building 140 affordable homes in a former quarry near Wakefield.

The homes will be powered by both solar electricity panels and air source heat pumps.

Equans regional director Nathan Brough said the project “gives us the perfect opportunity to combine our zero carbon and regeneration expertise”.

The Flanshaw development – on the site of a former quarry off Flanshaw Lane – includes a combination of houses, flats and bungalows, ranging from one to four-bedrooms.

Work is expected to complete in May 2024

