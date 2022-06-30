Esh starts Rotherham incubation hub

Rotherham councillor Denise Lelliott, Esh operations manager Andrew Schofield, Rotherham Council assistant director for planning & transport Simon Moss and Esh senior site manager Simon Rothery

The Manvers Incubation Hub is being built for Rotherham Council on the town’s Century Business Park.

It will have 20 workshops, 16 office units and two laboratories, as well as a central reception and lettable conference facilities for larger meetings and functions.

The project represents the second phase of the nearby Century Business Centre, which was constructed in 2000 and has since helped more than 300 businesses, supporting the economic regeneration of the Manvers area.

Cllr Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “Providing high-quality office and workshop accommodation is important for attracting and growing businesses to Rotherham. The Century Business Centre site has been an undoubted success over the past couple of decades, so it is exciting to break ground as construction begins on this new business incubation hub at Century Business Park.”

Esh Construction was appointed as design and build contractor after the scheme was procured by YORhub’s YORbuild2 framework. It is working with The Harris Partnership and RWO Associates.

