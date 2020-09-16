Esh to build Lidl store in nuclear bunker

Lidl store is shown below eyeline on the left and the Travelodge is on the right

What used to be the Hexham Bunker is set to become a 69-bedroom Travelodge hotel and a Lidl store. The project will include significant works to highway infrastructure to improve access.

The 5.5-acre site was purchased in October 2018 by Newcastle-based Union Property, owned by Raj Kumar Sehgal, after being vacant for nearly 30 years.

Plans for the 2,177 m2 Lidl store and four-storey Travelodge were approved by Northumberland County Council in late 2019 and include outline consent for two further retail units.

Union Property has appointed Esh as the design and build contractor, working with a design team of FaulknerBrowns Architects, Portland Consulting Engineers and Kyoob.

Gary Dobson, divisional director at Esh Construction, said: “The scheme has been long in the making and is a great addition to Esh’s portfolio, with over £80m of projects currently underway within our commercial build division.”

Construction is set to start within weeks with infrastructure works on Alemouth Road and Station Road, including the formation of a new roundabout and access road into the development site.

Union Property consultant project director Peter Carruthers said: “We are delighted to receive the go-ahead from Northumberland County Council. We have worked closely with planning officers to design a scheme which will reflect the character of Hexham. This represents a very significant economic investment in the town and will bring a long-term vacant site back into use.

