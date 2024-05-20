Esh wins second Scunthorpe junction scheme

Stakeholders assemble over the M181

Esh Construction has win the tender to build a new junction that provides a bypass for Burringham, reducing congestion at Berkeley Circle, cutting commuting times to and from Scunthorpe and unlocking land for new homes.

The project follows on from a new junction that Esh completed further north along the same route in 2021.

Esh Construction is due to start work at the end of June, with work expected to be completed in spring 2025.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We must thank our local MPs Andrew Percy and Holly Mumby-Croft for supporting us to receive this money from the government through the levelling up agenda.

“Over the last few months, we have met with ministers and officials to enable the council to start this exciting new development and is the second major investment in the motorway in recent years.

“This is a vital piece of infrastructure that will improve connectivity for residents. Its impact will be felt by drivers using Berkeley Circle, commuters coming from Bottesford, Ashby and Messingham and the people living in Burringham.”

