Fri January 18 2019

European construction output holds steady

9 hours Initial estimates from the European Union’s statistical office show that November 2018’s construction output was almost unchanged compared to the previous month though up on 2017.

Production was down 0.1% in the Euro area and up by 0.2% overall across the 28 countries of the EU (EU28 ) in November 2018 compared with October. In October 2018, production in construction had fallen by 1.6% in the eurozone and by 1.1% in the EU28.

However, there was growth between November 2017 and November 2018, with output increasing by 0.9% in the Euro area and by 1.8% in the EU28.

The Euro area’s slight fall from October to November 2018 was due to civil engineering falling by 0.2% while building construction rose by 0.1%. In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.5%, while civil engineering fell by 0.8%.

Among member states with available data, the highest decreases were recorded in Czechia (-3.6%), Germany (-1.7%) and Portugal (-1.5%). The largest increases were in Hungary and Slovenia (both +4.4%) and France (+1.5%).

In terms of the annual comparisons for the year to November 2018, civil engineering rose by 2.1% and building construction by 0.7% in the eurozone. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 4.8% and building construction by 0.9%. The highest increases were recorded in Hungary (+27.3%), Slovenia (+18.9%) and Poland (+16.0%) and the largest decreases in Romania (-4.8%), Sweden (-2.6%) and Germany (-1.9%).

