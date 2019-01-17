European construction output holds steady

Production was down 0.1% in the Euro area and up by 0.2% overall across the 28 countries of the EU (EU28 ) in November 2018 compared with October. In October 2018, production in construction had fallen by 1.6% in the eurozone and by 1.1% in the EU28.

However, there was growth between November 2017 and November 2018, with output increasing by 0.9% in the Euro area and by 1.8% in the EU28.

The Euro area’s slight fall from October to November 2018 was due to civil engineering falling by 0.2% while building construction rose by 0.1%. In the EU28, building construction rose by 0.5%, while civil engineering fell by 0.8%.

Among member states with available data, the highest decreases were recorded in Czechia (-3.6%), Germany (-1.7%) and Portugal (-1.5%). The largest increases were in Hungary and Slovenia (both +4.4%) and France (+1.5%).

In terms of the annual comparisons for the year to November 2018, civil engineering rose by 2.1% and building construction by 0.7% in the eurozone. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 4.8% and building construction by 0.9%. The highest increases were recorded in Hungary (+27.3%), Slovenia (+18.9%) and Poland (+16.0%) and the largest decreases in Romania (-4.8%), Sweden (-2.6%) and Germany (-1.9%).