Eurovia wins German rail contracts

The contracts, which have a combined value of €67m (£60.5m), involve the redevelopment of Bonn Beuel Station and renovation of the track along the Leverkusen-Rheindorf to Langenfeld-Berghausen line. The work will be carried out by THG, a subsidiary of ETF (Eurovia) in Germany.

Work to redevelop Bonn Beuel Station will begin in the first quarter of 2021 with completion scheduled for 2023. It involves renovating two lines and platforms, building two underground footpaths, developing accessible routes for peoplr with reduced mobility and installing noise barriers.

The second contract involved renovation of 8km of track and construction of 3.3km of new track. Once the work has been completed, trains will be able to travel at speeds of up to 160km/h. The contract also involves installing over 8,000m2 of noise barriers.

