Euston takes Mace Dragados to top of the league

Mace Dragados has a £1.3bn to build a London terminus at Euston for HS2

While the Anglo-Spanish alliance was streets ahead of the rest, a further 15 companies signed more than £100m of new construction business during March.

During the month, the BCLive league table logged more than 680 new contract awards, shared among 386 different companies. The total value of new work awarded was £6.77bn, which – although £3.98bn down on the unprecedented spike recorded in February – was more than £1.75bn up on March 2018.

In second place on the BCLive league was Kier, which signed 36 new contracts with a combined value of £297.5m. The largest of Kier’s projects was a £32m new student accommodation development in Cardiff for Vita Student Ltd.

Morgan Sindall won 14 new contracts with a combined value of £283m. The largest of these is a £90m housing maintenance deal for St Albans City & District Council.

In fourth place was Midas Construction, which bagged four new contract awards worth a combined total of £264.8m. Most of this is a £250m four-year housing contract for Cornwall Council.

In fifth place was ISG, with £257.7m of new business from nine separate contacts. The largest of these is a £150m contract to build a neurology centre for University College London (UCL).

A single £250m contract from Bolton Council for a mixed use development gave sixth place to Chinese contractor Beijing Construction Engineering Group.

BCLive Contracts League table for March 2019