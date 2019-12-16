Everton stadium plans ready for submission

The Dan Meis-designed stadium is planned for Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters development

Stadium development director Colin Chong has confirmed that the football club’s detailed planning application will be formally lodged with Liverpool City Council next week.

The plans for the new stadium will be followed by a separate outline planning application for the redevelopment of Goodison Park, the club’s current home, with the intention for both applications to be determined by Liverpool City Council at the same time.

Colin Chong said that the designs by architect Dan Meis had gone down well at public consultation. He said: “Working alongside our design consultants, we have analysed the feedback to enhance the concepts we’ve already shared for the look, feel and layout of a stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, including our plans to not only preserve but to also celebrate the site’s heritage.

“It is a case of evolution rather than any major changes to the design presented during the second stage consultation. The results of that consultation made it clear Dan Meis’ design was incredibly well received. The elements that the feedback told us people really loved about the design – the use of brick, the steepness of the stands, the respect to the area’s heritage and nod to Archibald Leitch’s architecture in the brickwork as well as the blending of new and old – will all be present within our final proposals.”

In what is believed to be the largest commercial public consultation in Liverpool’s history, the results showed 98% support for Dan Meis’ design of the new stadium, which will form part of Peel L&P’s £5.5bn Liverpool Waters development, and 92% support for Everton’s outline design for the redevelopment of Goodison Park, the club said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk