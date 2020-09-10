Experienced counsel joins NMCN

Richard Monro

Richard Monro retired last year after 15 years as group company secretary with SIG plc. He previously had the same job at building products manufacturer Marshalls and earlier had 20 years with roof tile maker Redland before it was taken over by Lafarge.

At NMCN he will be responsible for ensuring best corporate governance practices and efficient administration and will support the strategy and operation of the main board.

Richard Monro said: “I’ll be assisting the main board to achieve their goals and ambitions for the future, and will ensure continued compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements. I’m looking forward to learning more about NMCN’s impressive sustainability strategy, financial performance and operational aspects to support future growth opportunities.”

Chairman Robert Moyle said: “He will no doubt be an important voice at our board meetings. We look forward to the benefit of his insight, experience and forward-thinking approach. Richard will work closely alongside the board members, with a focus on maintaining high standards of business integrity, ethical values and professionalism.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk