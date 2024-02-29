  1. Instagram
Thu February 29 2024

Explore enters rail plant market

5 hours Explore Plant & Transport Solutions has set up a new division to supply rail contractors with road-rail vehicles (RRVs).

One of Explore's new road-rail excavators
One of Explore's new road-rail excavators

Explore Plant & Transport Solutions says that it has invested in “a new high spec and comprehensive fleet of RRVs equipped with cutting-edge technology and sourced from the industry's leading suppliers and converters”.

Steve Smith has been appointed head of rail operations and Dave Burns is head of sales and commercial – rail.

Explore Plant & Transport Solutions is a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke’s Select Plant Hire subsidiary and WS Transport.

