Explore enters rail plant market

One of Explore's new road-rail excavators

Explore Plant & Transport Solutions says that it has invested in “a new high spec and comprehensive fleet of RRVs equipped with cutting-edge technology and sourced from the industry's leading suppliers and converters”.

Steve Smith has been appointed head of rail operations and Dave Burns is head of sales and commercial – rail.

Explore Plant & Transport Solutions is a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke’s Select Plant Hire subsidiary and WS Transport.

