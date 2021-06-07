Explosive end for Rugely cooling towers [video]

Brown & Mason conducted the controlled explosive demolition

Four concrete towers that stood 117-metres high were demolished on 6th June 2021 to make for redevelopment of the former Staffordshire power station site.

Rugeley B Power Station ceased generation in 2016 after 46 years of service. In 2018 Engie, which previously operated the the 1GW coal fired plant, announced plans to pull it down and build housing.

Specialist contractor Brown & Mason carried out the demolition work for Engie.

After three years of planning, outline planning permission was secured in April 2021 for a mixed-use development of 2,300 homes with a school. The wider Rugeley masterplan also includes more than 12 acres of employment space, a neighbourhood centre and a park alongside the River Trent.

Demolition of the cooling tower structures marks the start of the redevelopment phase.

Colin Macpherson, divisional chief executive for Engie UK & Ireland, said: “This is a really meaningful example of building back greener and better in the wake of the Covid pandemic and we are lucky to have had the backing and support of Cannock Chase District Council, Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council to bring this to fruition. We hope this regeneration could become a blueprint for other UK former carbon intensive industrial centres to create positive outcomes for their communities compatible with a net-zero future.”

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said: “Demolition of the cooling towers at the Rugeley power station site marks a significant milestone for its redevelopment. We will now begin to see the site being reshaped into a low carbon community with residential, employment, education and leisure space.

“The repurposing of the site is another fine example of how the private sector is working with local government to achieve the best outcomes for our communities.”

