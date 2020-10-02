Falkirk Council approves £43m scheme for new HQ

In addition, the new building in Falkirk’s town centre will provide workstations, facilities for elected members, studio space associated with the theatre, a central advice hub and cafeteria. Two other spaces will also be upgraded to provide office extra accommodation, an IT data centre and training facilities.

The total cost of the project will be an estimated £43.5m within the agreed limit of £45m.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The new building will provide a central location for arts and community activities as well as some of our frontline services. In addition, we would relocate the library to this venue and provide a modern and sustainable location that will boost numbers in the town centre.

“The current HQ is at the end of its life and is entirely uneconomic to repair, with annual running costs measured in hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

