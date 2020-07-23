Feasibility work begins for Belgrade metro

Egis will develop the feasibility studies, preliminary design and environmental impact assessment for the project. Its new contract follows earlier work in relation to the scheme.

The plan is for Belgrade Metro to be composed of two lines, of 21.3km and 19.2km, with a total of 43 stations. The system will integrate four urban railway lines, giving a total network of 60km of line and 60 stations. Construction could begin before the end of 2021.

Egis Rail CEO Olivier Bouvart said: “We are proud that we are participating in the realisation of a project that is this important to Serbia.”

