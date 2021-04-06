Ferrovial lands $1.5bn US highway deal

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has picked Ferrovial Construction and Webber for the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) design-build project in San Antonio. The project involves the design, construction and maintenance of approximately 15km of improvements along the I-35 including the construction of approximately 29km of additional elevated main lanes around the cities of San Antonio, Live Oak, Selma and Schertz.

Construction is scheduled to start next year and take about six years. The project consists of the design, construction and maintenance of approximately 9.5 miles of non-tolled improvements along I-35 including the construction of approximately 18 miles of additional elevated main lanes.

The Ferrovial team’s work includes more than 800 spans of bridge construction involving 4,500 concrete beams, more than 14,000 tonnes of steel girders and about 557,000m2 of bridge decks.

“We look forward to leveraging our respective companies’ strengths and our collective commitment to innovation for the benefit of Texas drivers who use I-35 daily to meet work and family obligations,” said Angel Luis Sanchez, CEO of Ferrovial Construction US.

“I-35 serves as a main artery for travel and international commerce in Texas, in addition to the project itself bringing jobs and economic opportunities to Texans over the next six years and beyond,” said Jose Carlos Esteban, President and CEO of Webber.

In Texas, Ferrovial Construction US and Webber have partnered together on five major design-build projects totalling more than US$6bn in construction value, including the US$2.1bn I-635 LBJ Express, US$1.5bn North Tarrant Express Segments 1&2 and US$1.3bn I-35W Segment 3A.

The existing I-35 corridor spans approximately 885km across the state of Texas from the Mexican border to the Oklahoma state line.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk