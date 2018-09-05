Ferrovial wins two Polish road contracts

It will work in a consortium with Strabag to build the 16km Tuszyn – Piotrków Trybunalski – Bełchatów section of the A1 motorway for approximately €91m. The A1 connects the city of Gdańsk with the Czech Republic and is part of the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T) and the Gdańsk–Brno/Bratislava–Vienna Motorway axis.

The second contract, worth approximately €64m, involves the design and construction of the Podgórze – Kamień section of the S19 highway, to be completed in 34 months. This 10.5km section will form part of the Via Carpathia, connecting Podgórze with Kamień. Via Carpathia begins in Lithuania, passes through countries including Poland, Hungary and Bulgaria, and ends in Greece. Budimex will be in charge of designing and building a two-lane highway with emergency lanes. Work includes junctions with existing roads, bridges, overpasses, animal crossings, green areas and sound barriers.